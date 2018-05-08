MUSIC: Ravean – Whyn Up — Nigeria Today

MUSIC: Ravean – Whyn Up

GOKBOF Entertainment Lead act “RAVEAN” has come to serenade us with his suave and infectious vibe coupled with his exceptional writing skills and distinct vocal sound titled “Whyn Up”. The vibe in this song is simply amazing which was Produced By SOLSHINE.

His passion for music grew from his early days in the university where he improved on himself.

http://k003.kiwi6.com/hotlink/ng2oc86yqj/Ravean-Whyn_Up-mp3

