 Music Review: If A Lesser Artist Than Davido Sang “Assurance” It Won’t Fly — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Music Review: If A Lesser Artist Than Davido Sang “Assurance” It Won’t Fly

Posted on May 4, 2018 in Editorial | 0 comments

Music stars like David ‘Davido’ Adeleke know how to stay at the center of controversy all the time. Making news headlines is a sure thing for a superstar in the caliber of the DMW honcho Davido. He has a long history of addressing issues (beef) in his songs, which has always been a catalyst to […]

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Jaguda.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.