MUSIC: Roval – Pologo — Nigeria Today

MUSIC: Roval – Pologo

Dike Robert Valentine, hails from Imo state and also best known by his stage name Rovalarger announces his new song with so much joy and believes its a nice song anyone can listen to. He kicks off the month with this amazing record release “POLOGO” and hopes for the best promoting this sweet music.

In addition, Roval is currently unsigned, known also for his versatility with his songs and he describes the tune POLOGO as “a spiritual sonic tune” – He kicked off his musical career professionally in 2016, drawing a lot of people to listen’. He has also shared stages with the likes of Duncan Mighty, Humblesmith, Zoro & the legendary 2face idibia at the ‘Hero concert Onitsha 2017’ and also has been appreciated with his other past debut songs, Blessings, New heaven and Talk, Pologo definitely will be his most appreciated material yet!



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/Pologo.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

