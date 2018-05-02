MUSIC: Sematecino Ft. Ice Prince – Buggah — Nigeria Today

MUSIC: Sematecino Ft. Ice Prince – Buggah

Sematecino returns with a brand new single – “BUGGAH ”, featuring one of Africa’s leading male music sensation – IcePrince . The song talks about how the love of a special woman makes a man “Buggah” I.e Feel proud ,and fans are sure to have a treat listening to this.

Produced by Austyno , the Afrobeat smash hit is a testament to the amazing musical chemistry that both Sematecino and Iceprince had in the studio in creating this dancetune . This is definitely a breath of fresh air for good music in and around Africa

http://k003.kiwi6.com/hotlink/21i4hkfhid/SemaTecino_Ft_Ice_Prince_-_Buggah.mp3

