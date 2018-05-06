MUSIC: Tae Tee – No Girl like you — Nigeria Today

MUSIC: Tae Tee – No Girl like you
Tae Tae, the smooth-talker and serenading singer, drops this beautiful single entitled “No Girl Like You” produced by Konvict Music’s very own eclectic producer, DeeVee.
Specially dedicated to all the beautiful ladies; this jam answers your question to why the ladies love this multi-talented singer.
Download now and enjoy the serenading vibes you receive from this dope jam.
Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.
The post MUSIC: Tae Tee – No Girl like you appeared first on 360Nobs.com.
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!