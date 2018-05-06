MUSIC: Tae Tee – No Girl like you — Nigeria Today

MUSIC: Tae Tee – No Girl like you

Tae Tae, the smooth-talker and serenading singer, drops this beautiful single entitled “No Girl Like You” produced by Konvict Music’s very own eclectic producer, DeeVee.

Specially dedicated to all the beautiful ladies; this jam answers your question to why the ladies love this multi-talented singer.

Download now and enjoy the serenading vibes you receive from this dope jam.

https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/No-Girl-Like-You.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

The post MUSIC: Tae Tee – No Girl like you appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

