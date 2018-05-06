MUSIC: Tari Ft. DJ Ernesty – No Pressure — Nigeria Today

MUSIC: Tari Ft. DJ Ernesty – No Pressure
Tari Solomon a.k.a “TARI” is one of Nigeria’s fast rising female gospel hiphop Artiste and Music Writer and Rapper who hails from Bayelsa State, Nigeria. she is known for her ability to freestyle when given the mic. she was the first runner up at the THE GRATITUDE OF COZA “RAP CYPHER”. she is out with her Debut Single titled “NO PRESSURE”.
This Song was birthed out of the Choice to do gospel music despite the peer pressure and general public critism around her. but her message is “Do Not Be Conformed to This World, But be Transformed by the renewal of the Mind” (Romans 12;2)
