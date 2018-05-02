MUSIC: Ucha Df – Let Them Be Free — Nigeria Today

MUSIC: Ucha Df – Let Them Be Free

Onlyyou Studio presents Ucha Df a multi-talented artist, multi-instrumentalist, Songwriter, music producer, music instructor, poet, award-winning recording and performing Artist who’s acclaimed for her inspirational content, vocals, live shows and unique styles.

She was born in Nigeria.Ucha Df first captured the public eye as a singer, pianist, and guitarist at peter kings music concert -Lagos with a cover of redemption song by Bob Marley.she studied music at peter kings college of music Lagos.she majored on guitar, piano, vocals, and songwriting. She’s an ardent member of Zealights (All female professional live band)

She composed “LET THEM BE FREE”(a universal freedom song)with the intention of emancipating the human race from black and white slavery with unbeatable sound from the gray side!



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/Let-them-be-free.mp3

