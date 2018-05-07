 MUSIC: Wande Coal – So Mi So (Prod. Juls) — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

MUSIC: Wande Coal – So Mi So (Prod. Juls)

Posted on May 7, 2018 in Music, News | 0 comments

The self acclaimed Black Diamond Records boss Wande Coal come through with a new banger titled “So Mi So”, a song which was produced by Juls.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

“So Mi So” by Wande Coal come as his second release for the year 2018. The last time we heard from him was earlier this year as he was featured on LeriQ recent track titled “Will You Be Mine”.


 

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

The post MUSIC: Wande Coal – So Mi So (Prod. Juls) appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.