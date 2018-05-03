 MUSIC: Zee X Ft LXE – Issa Lit — Nigeria Today
MUSIC: Zee X Ft LXE – Issa Lit

Posted on May 3, 2018

Zee X dishes out this one with another kind of vibe, featuring his longtime producer LXE. This one is actually produced by “blameless on the beat” and mixed and mastered by none other but eL-tunes.

