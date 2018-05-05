Muyiwa Ademola Offers His Wife To A Friend For N5million (See Video) — Nigeria Today



They say a person either has what it takes to play or you don’t , it is up to you how well you play .When desperation set in for MJ, she has to make a choice between Raymond and Mayowa, with lot of dreams in her heart and a choice to make someone has to go down .

EREGELE is produced by Omolara Samuel parades the likes of Peju ogunmola Murphy Afolabi, Muyiwa Ademola, Omolara Samuel, Liz da silva, Jomiloju Olumbe, Bidemi Mustaphafa and lot of fantastic actors. It was Directoed by Muyiwa Ademola and Bimbo Ogunsanya.







Watch the video:

