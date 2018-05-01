My big break: Tom Cruise on the snapped ankle that halted M:I6 filming, and Top Gun sequel - South China Morning Post — Nigeria Today

My big break: Tom Cruise on the snapped ankle that halted M:I6 filming, and Top Gun sequel – South China Morning Post
|
South China Morning Post
|
My big break: Tom Cruise on the snapped ankle that halted M:I6 filming, and Top Gun sequel
South China Morning Post
If the infamous “hobbling” scene in Rob Reiner's Misery made you hide behind the sofa, then prepare to wince hard at Mission: Impossible – Fallout – as Tom Cruise shatters his ankle for real. The injury has threatened or ended the careers of sports …
Man of Steel 2: Chris McQuarrie Will Direct 'If Henry Cavill Asks'
Christopher McQuarrie Says He'll Direct Man Of Steel 2 If Henry Cavill Asks
Christopher McQuarrie Says He'll Direct Superman Sequel If Henry Cavill Asks
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!