My crime is that I am black‚ says man in racist confrontation - SowetanLIVE Sunday World — Nigeria Today

My crime is that I am black‚ says man in racist confrontation
A video has emerged showing a white man involved in what looks like a racial attack on a black man in Pietermaritzburg‚ KwaZulu-Natal. Thabiso Tshabalala says Richard Borain racially offended him without any provocation. We are filming in …
Filmmaker says panga-wielding man threatened to cut his face in two
“Black people are a problem” – panga-wielding man caught on camera
