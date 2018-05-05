My mom used to beat me with pestle – Chioma Chukwuka — Nigeria Today

My mom used to beat me with pestle – Chioma Chukwuka

Popular Nollywood actress, Chioma Chukwuka-Akpotha has revealed how her mum adopted an unusual disciplinary measure to keep her in check. She said her mum never used cane but used every other thing at her disposal at any given moment – including hands, slippers and pestle – to mete out discipline. The beautiful thespian disclosed this […]

The post My mom used to beat me with pestle – Chioma Chukwuka appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

