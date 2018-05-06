My people are waiting for characters seeking my recall –Abaribe - The Punch — Nigeria Today

My people are waiting for characters seeking my recall –Abaribe – The Punch
|
The Punch
|
My people are waiting for characters seeking my recall –Abaribe
The Punch
Lawmaker representing Abia South Senatorial District, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, is the Chairman, Senate Committee on Power, Steel Development and Metallurgy. He speaks on the plan to recall him and other issues, in this interview with LEKE BAIYEWU …
Rising spate of strongmen in Nigerian politics
PVC and Its Many Limitations
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!