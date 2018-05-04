 “My s3x doll is still a virgin” – Nigerian musician, Mr Shaa — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

“My s3x doll is still a virgin” – Nigerian musician, Mr Shaa

Posted on May 4, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Mr. Shaa, with real names Benjamin Ogwehi is the first Nigerian entertainer to invest in buying a sex doll and he was not even shy to take the doll along with him to a shopping mall in Lagos recently.

However, in an encounter with Sunday Scoop, Shaa claimed that he was yet to have sex with the doll.

He said,

“My sex doll is a virgin. I named her Tontoh because she is a very beautiful woman. Now, I can have peace of mind and I can focus on my music. I did not buy the doll to satisfy my sexual urge; I just wanted something that looks like a woman that I can take care of. I don’t think of sex any longer; I only think of how to make music. I have not had sex this year and I cannot remember the last time I had sex. I am not trying to paint a good picture of myself. If I want to have sex, I know where to go once I have my money.”

Queried on why he got the sex doll if not for intimacy, he said,

“I got the sex doll because I became tired of women. If I can spend N5m on a doll, I must have spent more on a lady and nothing came out of the relationship. I am not in a relationship at the moment but I was engaged last year. The outcome of the union was the major reason I invested N5m in a sex doll. I later found out that my two-year-old baby wasn’t mine. You can imagine how I felt when I got to know that I was not the biological father of the baby girl I was taking care of.”

The post “My s3x doll is still a virgin” – Nigerian musician, Mr Shaa appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.