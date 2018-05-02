My wife added rat poison to my food but I still love her – Husband cries out — Nigeria Today

My wife added rat poison to my food but I still love her – Husband cries out

A housewife, Nazira Ahmad on Wednesday asked the Sharia Court I at Magajin Gari, Kaduna to dissolve her marriage with one Sirajo Abdullahi over lack of care and trust. The complainant told the court that her husband had accused her of adding rat poison to his food and had assaulted her severally. Ahmad who complained […]

The post My wife added rat poison to my food but I still love her – Husband cries out appeared first on Timeofgist.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

