 N6.3bn fraud: EFCC slams 12 charges against ex-Plateau Gov. Jang - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
N6.3bn fraud: EFCC slams 12 charges against ex-Plateau Gov. Jang – Vanguard

N6.3bn fraud: EFCC slams 12 charges against ex-Plateau Gov. Jang
By Soni Daniel. The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Monday, May 7, 2017 preferred a 12-count fraud charge against Jonah Jang, former governor, Plateau State, for alleged misappropriation of over N6.3billion two months to the end of
