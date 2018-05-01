NABCO will restore the self-esteem of graduates – Akufo-Addo - Graphic Online — Nigeria Today

NABCO will restore the self-esteem of graduates – Akufo-Addo – Graphic Online
NABCO will restore the self-esteem of graduates – Akufo-Addo
The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has urged unemployed graduates to sign up to the Nation Builders Corps (NABCO) programme to assist with the public sector service delivery in the country. According to him, the programme, aside giving …
Nation Builders Corps won't discriminate – Akufo-Addo
Gov't has created 1000000 jobs between 2017 and 2018
