NABTEB Registrar tasks candidates on career progression — Nigeria Today

NABTEB Registrar tasks candidates on career progression

BENIN— REGISTRAR and Chief Executive, National Business and Technical Examinations Board, NABTEB, Professor Ifeoma Isiugo-Abanihe, has charged candidates writing the board’s on-going May/June 2018 examinations to use the opportunity to launch themselves into the twin-path of educational advancement and career progression.

Professor Isiugo-Abanihe spoke yesterday while fieding questions from journalists at the NABTEB national headquarters in Benin City, Edo State.

The NABTEB Registrar/Chief Executive said the on-going certificate examinations which commenced on May 7, 2018 with the practical component on Monday and expected to end on Friday, 25th May, 2018 were for the National Business Certificate, NBC and National Technical Certificate, NTC, awarded by the board.

The post NABTEB Registrar tasks candidates on career progression appeared first on Vanguard News.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

