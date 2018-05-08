 NAF: Fighter jet hits Boko Haram with rockets,cannons - New Telegraph Newspaper — Nigeria Today
NAF: Fighter jet hits Boko Haram with rockets,cannons – New Telegraph Newspaper

NAF: Fighter jet hits Boko Haram with rockets,cannons
The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has said that scores of suspected Boko Haram elements were killed on Monday, when their location at Koleram town in Borno State, came under heavy rocket and cannon attacks. Director of Public Relations and Information
NAF Alpha Jet aircraft neutralizes Boko Haram members during close air supportNAIJA.NG

