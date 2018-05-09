 NAF Jet Neutralises Boko Haram Terrorists - THISDAY Newspapers — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

NAF Jet Neutralises Boko Haram Terrorists – THISDAY Newspapers

Posted on May 9, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


THISDAY Newspapers

Learn how to make money online. Click here

NAF Jet Neutralises Boko Haram Terrorists
THISDAY Newspapers
… • To deploy air power to Taraba Surveillance in Benue, Kaduna, others still ongoing. Paul Obi in Abuja A Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Alpha Jet on Tuesday neutralised several Boko Haram terrorists in the North-east. NAF Director of Public Relations and …
NAF: Scores killed as fighter jet hits Boko Haram targetsNew Telegraph Newspaper

all 5 news articles »

 

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.