NAFDAC says pharmaceutical coy in Niger complied with FG’s ban on codeine — Nigeria Today

NAFDAC says pharmaceutical coy in Niger complied with FG’s ban on codeine
The National Agency for Food, Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC) in Niger on Saturday said that pharmaceutical companies in the state have complied with the ban on codeine containing syrups.
Mr Anikoh Ibrahim, NAFDAC Coordinator in the state made this known in an interview in Minna.
“The pharmaceutical companies in Niger state have complied with the recent Federal Government’s ban on codeine containing syrups.
“Out of the three pharmaceutical companies in Niger, one was licensed to use codeine, but the company has since complied accordingly with the ban,’’ he said.
He said though the agency cannot do much now due to strike by its workers but it was in contact with the companies.
The Federal Government a forth night ago banned the importation and production of codeine containing syrup in the country to curb the abuse of the drug by youth in various parts of the country. (NAN)
