NAHCo announces N406m dividend payout, grows Q1 turnover - The Punch — Nigeria Today

NAHCo announces N406m dividend payout, grows Q1 turnover – The Punch
|
BusinessDay
|
NAHCo announces N406m dividend payout, grows Q1 turnover
The Punch
Stanley Opara. The Board of Directors of Nigerian Aviation Handling Company Plc has recommended a dividend payment of N406m to shareholders for the year ended December 31, 2017. The dividend is expected to be approved by shareholders at the forthcoming …
NAHCO shareholders to receive N406m dividend
Nahco increases dividend payout to N406m
NAHCO to Pay N406m Dividend as Firm Records Improved Results
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!