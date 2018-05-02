 Naira crashes against dollar at parallel market — Nigeria Today
Naira crashes against dollar at parallel market

Posted on May 2, 2018 in Business, News | 0 comments

The Naira on Wednesday closed at N362 to the dollar, weaker than N363 posted on Monday at the parallel market. NAN reports that the Pound Sterling and the Euro closed at N505 and N442, respectively. At the Bureau De Change (BDC) window, the Naira exchanged at N362 to the dollar, while the Pound Sterling and […]

