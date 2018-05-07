Naira/Yuan swap: A significant Chinese footprint on Nigeria's economy - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Naira/Yuan swap: A significant Chinese footprint on Nigeria’s economy – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Naira/Yuan swap: A significant Chinese footprint on Nigeria's economy
Vanguard
'By Henry Boyo. CENTRAL Banks, the world over, have responsibility for ensuring that a nation's currency reserves are held in instruments, which would protect the value of income and savings. Indeed, all CBN Governors have assured Nigerians of their …
$2.5bn swap: Nigeria may become dumping ground –Uwaleke
Naira/Yuan swap: A major Chinese footprint on Nigeria's economy
$2.5b currency swap deal to ease forex liquidity pressure
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!