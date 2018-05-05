NANTV E!News: Governor showers BBNaija winner, others with cash, gifts — Nigeria Today

NANTV E!News: Governor showers BBNaija winner, others with cash, gifts

Davido’s N45m car gift to girlfriend Chioma Avril on her birthday has set social media buzzing! Peter Okoye of Psquare and legendary music producer, Don Jazzy, AY and Seyi Law were some of the celebirties who reacted to Davido’s expensive car gift, lauding his efforts at expressing love to his woman. The Porshe car gift which came with a plate number that reads ‘Assurance’ is one of the most talked about gist at the moment.

