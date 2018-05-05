NASFAT supports One Million Members for Hajj — Nigeria Today

NASFAT supports One Million Members for Hajj

With ease, Nigerian Muslims can now perform their Hajj obligations in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, through the Hajj savings plan launched by the Non-Interest Banking Group of Sterling Bank Plc in partnership with Nasrul-lahi-li Fathi Society of Nigeria (NASFAT) last week in Lagos. The bank also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with TAFSAN, the investment arm of Nasrul-lahi-li Fathi Society of Nigeria (NASFAT) to create awareness and drive uptake of the product among the over one million Muslim members of NASFAT across the country. Speaking at the product launch, Mr.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

