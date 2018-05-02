NASS witnesses heavy security presence — Nigeria Today

NASS witnesses heavy security presence

Security was on Wednesday tightened in and around the National Assembly Complex, with heavily armed and some masked security personnel deployed to the premises.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the heavily armed security personnel were seen at the major entrances to the White House, where only Sergeants-at-Arms and regular Police officers had hitherto manned.

Staff of the assembly and visitors were subjected to rigorous security checks at various entrances to the complex.

It was believed that the development was not unconnected to a recent incident when some unknown persons took the Mace away from the Senate Chamber during plenary.

The incident had raised concerns about the security situation of the National Assembly, which witnesses influx of people from different agencies of government and other stakeholders.

The National Assembly was on April 18 thrown into confusion as some unknown persons stormed the Senate and made away with the Mace.

NAN reports that plenary was proceeding was in progress in the Red Chamber at about 11.15 a.m. when some persons made their way into the session and took the Mace away.

The intruders had overpowered the Sergeants-at-Arm before going for the mace, the symbol of authority of the chamber, while Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu, was presiding at the plenary.

The Spokesperson of the Senate, Sen. Aliyu Abdullahi in an interview with NAN, said the decision to beef up security was as a result of invasion of the National Assembly by those who made away with the senate’s mace.

He said it was expedient for security to be beefed up to secure the lives of thousands of Nigerians in the premises.

“This thing happened when I was away and security was beefed up which I have seen.

“Although I did not see any masked security personnel. What I have seen are regular Police officers which of course are more than before,” he said.

Meanwhile, the national assembly management on April 30, organised a training for the Sergeants-at-Arms to further develop their skills in view of the security situation.

