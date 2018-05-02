 NBA Global Academy sees first graduates commit to NCAA programs - ESPN — Nigeria Today
NBA Global Academy sees first graduates commit to NCAA programs
NBA Global Academy graduates Francisco Caffaro, of Argentina, and Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua, from Cameroon, have made verbal commitments to the University of Virginia and UNLV, respectively. This marks the first NBA Academy graduates to commit to
