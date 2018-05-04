NCC lifts suspension on medallion over call masking — Nigeria Today

NCC lifts suspension on medallion over call masking

Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has lifted the license suspension placed on Medallion Communications for allegedly engaging in call masking.

Medallion Communications described the allegation of engaging in call masking as shocking.

Call masking is a practice in which callers hide their true numbers when making calls, especially international calls, in order to evade the international call rates.

Ikechukwu Nnamani, chief executive officer, Medallion Communications Limited, said the regulator has rescinded the suspension, describing the suspension as unfortunate.

“I am glad to report that following our appeal of the suspension the Regulator has lifted the suspension against Medallion and we are now able to run our interconnect business.

I am also glad this was resolved without Medallion needing to take the Regulator to court which was to be our next line of action if our request for review of the decision was not positive in line with the provisions of the Communication Act 2003,” he enthused.

It would be recalled that NCC in February this year suspended the operating licenses of some telecommunications operators for engaging in call masking.

