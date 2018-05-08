 NCC Suspends Operating Licence Of Copyright Society Of Nigeria — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

NCC Suspends Operating Licence Of Copyright Society Of Nigeria

Posted on May 8, 2018 in News | 0 comments

LEADERSHIP

Learn how to make money online. Click here

The Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC) has suspended the Operating Licence of the Copyright Society of Nigeria (COSON) as a Collective Management Organisation for Music and Sound Recordings. The development, according to a press statement issued by Ijeoma Egbunike, Assistant Director/Head Public Affairs on behalf of the Director-General of the commission, Afam Ezekude, is sequel to […]

The post NCC Suspends Operating Licence Of Copyright Society Of Nigeria appeared first on Leadership Newspaper.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.