Ndidi to play June 6 friendly against Czech republic — Nigeria Today

Ndidi to play June 6 friendly against Czech republic

Hamstring struck Wilfred Ndidi will recover on time to play in the June 6 friendly against the Czech Republic Super Eagles team officials have hinted.

Ndidi was stretchered out the field during an EPL game between Leicester City and Crystal Palace, he will spend the next three weeks sidelined. However according to Toyin Ibitoye, Ndidi is making good progress and could be available soon than expected.

“He’s making good progress, I have been in contact with the medical team (of the Super Eagles) and he is recovering faster than they had even anticipated,” Ibitoye said.

“He may not play again for Leicester City this season, but he is likely to at least play our final friendly against Czech Republic (June 6).”

The assertion means Ndidi is almost certainly ruled out for the World Cup warm-up games against DR Congo in Port Harcourt (May 28) and against England at Wembley (June 2).

