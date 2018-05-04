NEMA receives 165 Nigerians from Libya — Nigeria Today

NEMA receives 165 Nigerians from Libya

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) on Thursday received 165 Nigerians who voluntarily returned from Libya. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the returnees arrived aboard a chartered flight operated by Buraq Airline with registration number 5A-DMG. The aircraft landed at 9:45 p.m at the Cargo Wing of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, […]

