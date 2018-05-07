Nestle To Pay $7.15 Billion To Jump-Start Coffee Business — Nigeria Today

Nestle To Pay $7.15 Billion To Jump-Start Coffee Business

LEADERSHIP

Swiss-based food giant Nestle will pay Starbucks $7.15 billion in cash for the rights to sell the U.S. coffee chain’s products around the world in a global alliance aimed at reinvigorating their coffee empires. The deal on Monday for a business with $2 billion in sales reinforces Nestle’s position as the world’s biggest coffee company […]

