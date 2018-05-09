Neuer's World Cup hopes dealt fresh blow by Heynckes - Goal.com — Nigeria Today

Neuer’s World Cup hopes dealt fresh blow by Heynckes – Goal.com
|
Goal.com
|
Neuer's World Cup hopes dealt fresh blow by Heynckes
Goal.com
The Germany international has been out of action since September and is running out of time in an effort to force his way into Joachim Low's squad. Manuel Neuer admits to being uncertain as to whether he will make Germany's World Cup squad as he waits …
Neuer's season over for Bayern Munich, World Cup place in doubt
Manuel Neuer expected to miss Germany's World Cup defence
Season over at Bayern for Neuer, doubts over World Cup
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!