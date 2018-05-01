 New Airtel Data Offer: Airtel Nigeria Offers 1.8GB For Just N500 — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

New Airtel Data Offer: Airtel Nigeria Offers 1.8GB For Just N500

Posted on May 1, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Its new guys and its hot. This is the best and cheapest data offer in Nigeria as of today, being the 1st Day of May, 2018. Enjoy it while it last. Note: This is not a tweak of a cheat, its official from Airtel Nigeria.

Airtel Nigeria just introduced a new plan that gives you 180% Bonus for any subscription. Unfortunately, the data plan is not available for all airtel subscribers but if you are eligible for this offer, you will receive a message that looks like this;

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

FREE 150% Data Bonus, Just For You! Get 1.8GB for just N500 valid for 14 days. Hurry, dial *418*2# now to enjoy this amazing offer everyday for 6 months.

However, if you didn’t receive this message simply dial *418*2# and wait for the response to know if you’re eligible. If it fails because of insufficient balance, recharge your phone with #500 and then retry.

If you are eligible, recharge your Airtel line and dial *418*2# to activate the N500 for 1.8GB Plan.

NOTE:

Data bonus validity is two weeks.
150% bonus eligibility is 6 months
To check your data balance, dial *140#

Enjoy

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Exlink Lodge - Nigeria Entertainment, Politics & Celebrity News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.