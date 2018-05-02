New EP: Tytanium – Late Night Special — Nigeria Today

New EP: Tytanium – Late Night Special

Tytanium follows up his single Gymnastics with an EP titled “Late Night Special”.

It speaks of a journey through a particular night between a guy and girl.

Listen below:

