New iOS update will lock Lightning port to prevent unauthorized access — Nigeria Today

New iOS update will lock Lightning port to prevent unauthorized access

Posted on May 9, 2018 in Business, News, Technology | 0 comments

A new feature in iOS 11.4 named “USB Restricted mode” would see an iOS device’s Lightning port lock up completely if the device is not unlocked or attached to a computer after seven days.

