New kit alert: Bayern Munich Goalkeeper's kit leaked in new photo-shoot - Bavarian Football Works — Nigeria Today

Posted on May 7, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


Footy Headlines have revealed yet another update on Bayern Munich's new kits for the 2018/2019 season. We've already seen glimpses of what the home and away kits will look like, but now we can have a look at what the goalkeepers will be wearing as well

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

