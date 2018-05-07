New kit alert: Bayern Munich Goalkeeper's kit leaked in new photo-shoot - Bavarian Football Works — Nigeria Today

New kit alert: Bayern Munich Goalkeeper’s kit leaked in new photo-shoot – Bavarian Football Works
|
Bavarian Football Works
|
New kit alert: Bayern Munich Goalkeeper's kit leaked in new photo-shoot
Bavarian Football Works
Footy Headlines have revealed yet another update on Bayern Munich's new kits for the 2018/2019 season. We've already seen glimpses of what the home and away kits will look like, but now we can have a look at what the goalkeepers will be wearing as well …
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!