New Music: CDQ feat. Phyno & Olamide – Aye — Nigeria Today

New Music: CDQ feat. Phyno & Olamide – Aye

NSNS indigenous rapper, CDQ, comes through with a new song, a hip-hop banger titled ‘Aye‘ which means ‘Life‘ in Yoruba.

The rapper teams up with fellow rappers, from the west – Reminisce, and his Eastern counterpart, Phyno, on this new single.

Listen to the song below:



https://www.bellanaija.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/CDQ-X-PHYNO-X-Reminisce-AYE-Life.mp3

