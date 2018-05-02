New Music: Dammy Krane – Abolo — Nigeria Today

New Music: Dammy Krane – Abolo
Singer Dammy Krane is out with a new song called “Abolo”. The song is off his recently released project ‘Leader of The Streets EP’ and was produced by Dicey.
Listen below.
