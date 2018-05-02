New Music: KCee – Akonuche — Nigeria Today

New Music: KCee – Akonuche
Five Star Music General, KCee is giving us back to back songs this year.
Two weeks after releasing ‘Bullion Squad’, he teams up with producer Blaq Jerzee to drop a new song titled ‘Akonuche’.
Listen below.
