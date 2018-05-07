New Music: Korede Bello – Sote — Nigeria Today

New Music: Korede Bello – Sote

Korede Bello is starting off the new week with a new song.

The Mavin Records artist has just released “Sote”, a song produced by Babyfresh.

Listen below.



