New Music: Leki feat Patoranking – Dependin’ — Nigeria Today

New Music: Leki feat Patoranking – Dependin’
V Nation premier artist Leki has released his new single Dependin’ featuring African Dancehall Champ Patoranking.
The song gives an easy dancehall feel from the promising singer and is produced by EKelly.
Listen below:
