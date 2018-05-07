New Music: Mr. P – Ebeano — Nigeria Today

New Music: Mr. P – Ebeano

Barely 24 hours after Peter ‘Mr P’ Okoye declared that he will take his fans to the dance floor, he has released a new jam entitled Ebeano.

From the shores of Lagos to the streets of Accra, Douala, parts of Greece and the United States, people seem to have caught #EbeanoFever.

Mr P also announced that new songs will be released by artistes signed to his P-Classic label Singah and female DJ, DJ Switchin the coming weeks.

Listen below.



https://www.bellanaija.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/Mr.-P-Ebeano-prod.-Kealz-Beat.mp3

