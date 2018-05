New Music: Seyi Shay Feat. Flavour & DJ Consequence – Alele — Nigeria Today

New Music: Seyi Shay Feat. Flavour & DJ Consequence – Alele

Music star Seyi Shay has released the official audio for her latest single Alele, starring Flavour and DJ Consequence.

Listen:



