New Music Video Alert? Davido & Chioma are at it Again! — Nigeria Today

Posted on May 8, 2018 in Music | 0 comments

Pop star Davido and his girlfriend Chioma look ready to give us another music video and we can’t wait!

It looks like the couple who were in Abuja to sign a new deal for Chioma, also used the opportunity to shoot a video.

Watch:

