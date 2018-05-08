New Music Video Alert? Davido & Chioma are at it Again! — Nigeria Today

New Music Video Alert? Davido & Chioma are at it Again!
Pop star Davido and his girlfriend Chioma look ready to give us another music video and we can’t wait!
It looks like the couple who were in Abuja to sign a new deal for Chioma, also used the opportunity to shoot a video.
Watch:
Comments
