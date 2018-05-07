 New trailer reveals ‘Arrested Development’ season 5 will hit Netflix this month — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

New trailer reveals ‘Arrested Development’ season 5 will hit Netflix this month

Posted on May 7, 2018 in News, Technology | 0 comments

In a surprise announcement, Netflix released a new teaser trailer for the long-awaited season 5 of ‘Arrested Development,’ and confirmed the new episodes are set to premiere in just a few weeks.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

The post New trailer reveals ‘Arrested Development’ season 5 will hit Netflix this month appeared first on Digital Trends.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.