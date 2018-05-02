New Video: Becca – Sumye — Nigeria Today

New Video: Becca – Sumye

Ghanaian music star Becca has dropped a new song and video, “Sumye”, which means pillow.

The video was shot by Nigeria’s Clarence Peters.

Check on it!

