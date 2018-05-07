New Video: DJ Xclusive Feat. Reminisce – Slay Mama — Nigeria Today

New Video: DJ Xclusive Feat. Reminisce – Slay Mama

Superstar DJ Xclusive has released the visuals for his second single “Slay Mama” featuring Reminisce and directed by Adasa Cookey as he prepares to drop his much anticipated second album.

Watch:

